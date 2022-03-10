Kevin R. Jones, 35, of Knifley, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born November 8, 1986 in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Kevin was a member of Knifley Christian Church, an Eagle Scout and was employed by Adair Fiscal Court as a Dispatcher and Mapping Coordinator for the Adair County E-911 Center.

Of all the jobs he had done, his current was the most rewarding. Being a servant to the people was something he loved and was fighting his illness to be able to come back to work.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kerry R. Jones in 2016 and his first wife Christena Jones in 2014.

Survivors include: wife – Paige Lynn Jones of Knifley; mother – Connie Tucker Jones of Knifley; sister – Kristy (Tony) Norris of Highland, Michigan; nephews – Sam and Josh Norris; a special little girl, Annemarie; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CST at Columbia Christian Church, 206 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky with Bro. Troy Long officiating. Burial in Roley Cemetery

Visitation after 4:00 p.m. Friday and 7:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Casket Bearers: Josh Bullock, Chad Gabbert, Jason Upchurch, Jerry Wayne Tucker, Stewart Greer, Dale Underwood, Jon Beard, and Kenny Patterson. Honorary: Bryce Lynn, Tony Norris, Sam Norris, Josh Norris, Silas Lynn, Stephen Lynn

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements