Kristina Louise Sult passed away suddenly at the age of 49 on Monday, August 9, 2021 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Tina was born on November 24, 1971 to Peter Everett Wright and Gloria Jean Hunsaker Wright in Hammond, Indiana. She received her degree in human services and counseling from Lindsey Wilson College as another step in her dedication to serving others in her community. She was joined in union with Jeremy Sult in 1993 and gave birth to two children whom she loved fiercely.

Tina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gene and Gloria Hunsaker and Wilmer and Betty Wright. Also preceding her was her mother, Gloria Jean Hunsaker Wright; and her aunt, Gail Louise Hunsaker.

While she has been reunited with dear family sorely missed, she leaves behind her husband, Jeremy Allen Sult along with two adored children, Tyler Scott Sult and Sabrina Lynn Sult. She is also survived by her fur baby: Petey, whom she loved as one of her children.

In addition, surviving are her father, Peter Everett Wright, and stepmother Angela Wright; and siblings Gloria Lynn LeMaster, James Everett Wright, and Jeffrey Eugene Wright, along with step-siblings Renae Rooksberry and David Rooksberry. Tina leaves a score of nieces, nephews, and friends who will all both mourn the place left in their lives by her absence, as well as celebrate the woman that she was.

Tina was a delight to anyone who knew her. Infinitely patient, endlessly kind, but also unwilling to sacrifice herself and her own beliefs, Tina was a one of a kind woman. Her children remember her as a mother who inspired them to be the very best they could be, and to forgive them when they couldn’t. Friends remember her as their rock, the person to whom they could go for any problem, no matter how big or small. Family remembers her as the anchor that held them all together during both life’s darkness and life’s triumph.

A spirit like Tina could never be choked by the hands of death, for which she lives on in each person she touched, now and forever.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with cremation to follow the services. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

A special thank you goes out to the Taylor County EMS and the staff at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, along with the staff at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.