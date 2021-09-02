One pronounced dead in collision near Greensburg

According to reports from the Kentucky State Police, Whitney Brown of Greensburg was killed in a two-car collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 68, near Greensburg.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Brown, 30, was operating a 2011 Mazda heading west on Hwy. 68. She apparently crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2018 Chevy pickup, driven by Maxie Houk, head on.

Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Green County coroner. Houk, 28 of Greensburg, along with three juvenile passengers in her car, were transported to Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg.

The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan. He was assisted on the scene by other KSP personnel, Green County Sheriff’s Department, Green County Fire/EMS, and the State Highway Department.