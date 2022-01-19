Larry “Two” Dixon, 72, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Columbia, KY. He was born in Louisville, KY on December 7, 1949 to the late Morris K. and Leona Huffman Dixon. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Dick” Dixon.

Mr. Dixon was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and retired after 26 years from the Army Reserves Unit 5010 in Louisville, KY, where he attained the rank of SFC. Larry was known as charismatic and never met a stranger, he was an avid hunter, trapper and he enjoyed tanning hides of the animals he trapped. He also enjoyed antiquing and photography.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret “Meg” Dixon of Columbia, KY; a sister, Cindy Oglesby (Bud) of Simpsonville, KY; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives.

A visitation will be on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. CST at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. eastern time at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home @ 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. eastern time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.

Father Pat Dolan will be officiating and pallbearers will be John Duncan, Stephen McFall, Dale Shafer, Mike Shafer, Jerry Payne, Terry Payne and Tom Grimes.