LCDHD reports 18 new cases in Adair on Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 9.13%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 2 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 164 deaths resulting in a 1.56% mortality rate (about 1 in 64) among known cases. This compares with a 1.01% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.88% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 100 cases* in the hospital. This is 2 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 627 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.97% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 17) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.15%. The latest data shows that 97.8% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 36.8% of ventilator capicity is being utilized. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 10,508 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 5.03% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 219 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 12; Casey: 8; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 7; Green: 8; McCreary: 18; Pulaski: 70; Russell: 14; Taylor: 40; and, Wayne: 37. In all, we have released 85.7% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 15 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 1343 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1343.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, and Schools. Of our active cases, 10% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 236 today: Adair: 18; Casey: 13; Clinton: 18; Cumberland: 14; Green: 9; McCreary: 31; Pulaski: 52; Russell: 15; Taylor: 25; and, Wayne: 41. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.021. This means our total case count is projected to double every 33.09 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/02/2020 when we added 288 cases. Today’s new cases include:

A close look at the data will appear that the Casey and Pulaski numbers are off by 1 each. This is because we corrected an address from Casey to Pulaski.

The 2 deaths we report today are a 95-year-old female long-term care resident from Adair who had been hospitalized; and a 63-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized. Also, we are at a record number of active cases.

The other day someone on social media was making fun of the health department for having active cases within our facilities. This is not unique to the health department as 221 medical related offices have had active cases in our district. Unfortunately, medical personnel can not avoid coming into contact with positive cases.

Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 10,508 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 215,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 213,450 statewide plus 2,267 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/12/10/public-information-brief-12-10-20/