LCDHD reports 6 new cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.58%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 180 deaths resulting in a 1.62% mortality rate (about 1 in 62) among known cases. This compares with a 0.99% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.83% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 90 cases* in the hospital. This is 10 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 670 hospitalizations resulting in a 6.02% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 17) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.1%. The latest data shows that 100% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 29.8% of ventilator capicity is being utilized. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 11,138 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 5.33% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 159 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 18; Casey: 7; Clinton: 15; Cumberland: 3; Green: 6; McCreary: 10; Pulaski: 29; Russell: 20; Taylor: 24; and, Wayne: 27. In all, we have released 87.3% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 39 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 1236 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1334.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, and Schools. Of our active cases, 8% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 123 today: Adair: 6; Casey: 9; Clinton: 18; Cumberland: 2; Green: 4; McCreary: 12; Pulaski: 34; Russell: 13; Taylor: 7; and, Wayne: 18. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.019. This means our total case count is projected to double every 36.52 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/02/2020 when we added 288 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Casey: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 79-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 64-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 6M-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 67-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Green: A 80-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Green: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 8m-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, 12/14/20;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is released, 12/14/20;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 11 Months-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 30-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 14-year-old male who is released, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 74-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 86-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 16-year-old male who is released, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 17-year-old male who is released, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 5-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, not listed;

A close look at the data may appear that McCreary, Pulaski, and Russell’s cases are off today. This is because we removed a duplicate entry for McCreary and Russell. Also, 1 case assigned to Pulaski has been reassigned to an appropriate address in Russell.

The 3 deaths we report today are a 60-year-old male from Cumberland who had been hospitalized who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness; a 77-year-old female from Green who had been hospitalized; and an 85-year-old female from Pulaski who had been hospitalized.

On an upside, we added 30 fewer cases today than last Monday. We also added less cases on Sunday than the previous Sunday. Let’s hope this improvement in numbers holds into the future.

Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 11,138 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 226,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 224,890 statewide plus 1,744 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

