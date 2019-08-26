Leonard Bault, 91, of Cane Valley, Kentucky, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at his home.
He was born March 29, 1928, in Adair County, to the late Basil and Ruth Hovious Bault. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Grant Bault on November 20, 2017.
Leonard was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and had attended Cane Valley Christian Church, retired from Fruit of the Loom and a farmer.
Survivors include:
One daughter – Diana Chapman of Campbellsville
Two sons – Mitchell and his wife Valeria Bault of Cane Valley, Neal and his wife Jennifer Bault of Knifley
One sister – Betty Willis of Campbellsville
Six grandchildren and one step-grandchild – Bryan & Brad Chapman, Daniel Bault, Bethany, Sarah & Maelynn Bault, Tristan Watson
Four great-grandchildren – Matthew, Hanna, Brayden & Savannah Chapman
Several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ivan Tucker officiating
Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Casket Bearers: Daniel Bault, Bryan Chapman, Brad Chapman, Matthew Chapman, Gregg Bardin, Tristan Watson
Honorary: Stehanie Hall, Alma Loy, Mary Rainwater, Bob Hamlett
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements