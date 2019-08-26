Leonard Bault, 91, of Cane Valley, Kentucky, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at his home.

He was born March 29, 1928, in Adair County, to the late Basil and Ruth Hovious Bault. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Grant Bault on November 20, 2017.

Leonard was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and had attended Cane Valley Christian Church, retired from Fruit of the Loom and a farmer.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Diana Chapman of Campbellsville

Two sons – Mitchell and his wife Valeria Bault of Cane Valley, Neal and his wife Jennifer Bault of Knifley

One sister – Betty Willis of Campbellsville

Six grandchildren and one step-grandchild – Bryan & Brad Chapman, Daniel Bault, Bethany, Sarah & Maelynn Bault, Tristan Watson

Four great-grandchildren – Matthew, Hanna, Brayden & Savannah Chapman

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ivan Tucker officiating

Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Daniel Bault, Bryan Chapman, Brad Chapman, Matthew Chapman, Gregg Bardin, Tristan Watson

Honorary: Stehanie Hall, Alma Loy, Mary Rainwater, Bob Hamlett

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com