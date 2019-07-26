Linda Mae Turner, 47, of Columbia died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born in Cincinnati, OH she was the daughter of the late George and Grace Hicks Burton.

Linda was of the Pentecostal faith; she loved spending time with family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband Patrick Turner of Columbia; two daughters Mariah and Miranda Turner both of Columbia; three sons Patrick “P.J.” Turner (Lakesha), Skylar Turner (Natalie Moore) and Logan Tuner (Laura Brehm) all of Columbia; six grandchildren Rayden, Raelee, Braxton, Lennox, Hazel and Kaiden; a brother Silas Burton of Columbia; a sister Mary Stephens of Russell Springs and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents she was preceded in death by a son Brandon Blake Turner and several siblings.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Russell County. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Monday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Jimmy Bunch and Bro. Richie Coomer will be officiating and pallbearers will be Clinton Bunch, Mark Turner, Chris Grant, Lucas Turner, Tyler Yarberry and Patrick Russell. Honorary pallbearers will be Silas Burton and Linda’s grandchildren.

At the family’s request, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.