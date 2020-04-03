Local churches join forces to provide food April 3, 2020 by ACCV Editor Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Send To Devices Send x Columbia IGA and several local churches have joined forces to put together several food boxes for Adair County students and their families during the week of spring break. Pictured are Rita Bragg , Grayson Bragg, Aaron Labarge, Nathan Johnson, Mark Fudge, Chris Albrektson, and Mike Talley. Not pictured are Randy Johnson and Chris Bragg. Members from the Columbia Christian Church and the Columbia Baptist Church were busy preparing boxes of food for Adair County students and their families during the week of spring break. Columbia IGA as well as many local churches including Columbia Baptist, Columbia Christian, Trinity United Methodist, Columbia United Methodist, 3trees Church and Columbia Church of the Nazarene all participated.