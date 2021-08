The Adair County School District has announced its web site Friday it will be offering a virtual option for students in the 2021-22 school year.

This program will be offered under certain admittance guidelines and ongoing expectations. One request form must be filled out for each child and must be submitted by noon on Aug. 18. The form can be found at the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfrpzaMD-JXoST52TzwqeQMNT38qqmLx6nE6dPlbdHwblnTVQ/viewform