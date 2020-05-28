Lois “Charlene” Gaskins, 96, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in Adair County, KY she was the daughter of the late Loren and Echel Calhoun Shepherd and wife of the late Paul E. Gaskins.

Mrs. Gaskins was a member of the Mt. Zion Free Methodist Church in Kokomo, IN and locally attended the Millerfield Brethren in Christ Church. She was an Avon Representative for over 30 years in the area and loved crocheting and reading.

Survivors include two children Phyllis Gaskins of Columbia and Dale Gaskins (Linda) of Bolingbrook, IL; eight grandchildren Ricky Gaskins (Diane) of Greensburg, KY, Juanita Scott (Doug) of Columbia, Shane Gaskins (Teresa) of Columbia, Mike Gaskins (Karen) of Eminence, MO, Michelle Gaskins of Fayetteville, NC, Melissa Gaskins of Bolingbrook, IL, Matthew Gaskins (Kaitlyn) of Darien, IL and Mark Gaskins of Bolingbrook, IL; a sister Evelene Harris of Cincinnati, OH; a sister-in-law Betty Shepherd of Kokomo, IN; 34 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Phillip Gaskins and his wife Wanda; siblings Maxine Hitch (Howard), Clifford Shepherd (Mildred) and Clifton Shepherd; two great grandchildren Brittany and Josh Gaskins and a brother-in-law Herbert Harris.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home and continue on Sunday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

Bro Shane Gaskins and Bro. Richard Lehman will be officiating and pallbearers will be Ricky, Shane, Mike, Matthew and Mark Gaskins and Doug Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be the great grandsons.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines.