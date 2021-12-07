Lynwood Goff, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born March 3, 1929, in Adair County, to the late James and Virginia Hunn Goff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Stone Goff; and five siblings, Frances Lewis, Christine Cain, Elna Newton, Kathryn Goff and Anthony Goff.

Lynwood was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, of the Baptist faith and retired from Baptist Hospital Highlands. He enjoyed his family that includes his dog, Max, and loved to shop with his family at yard sales and thrift stores. He will be missed by his family on earth, but celebrated with his heavenly family.

Survivors include: daughters and sons-in-law – Glenda and C.R. Davis, Carol and Donald Kohl all of Louisville; grandchildren – Lisbeth Schwedler, Nicole Walton, Loria Olea, Brittney Baxter, Blake Conn, and five great-grandchildren

Funeral service – Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Wes Stone officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery with full military honors presented by V.F.W. Post 6097

Casket Bearers: Bobby Pelly, Lenny Stone, Emil Walton, James Henry, Kyle Schwedler and Les Baxter

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements