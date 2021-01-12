Margaret Laverne Kessinger, 74, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Born in Versailles, KY she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Barrick Harmon and wife of the late Troy Allen Kessinger.

Mrs. Kessinger was a member of the Flatwoods Separate Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. It was special to her being “Granny” to all who knew her.

Survivors include seven children Larry Benge of Morganton, NC, Regina Fuller (Steve Bryant) of Russell Springs, KY, Richard Fuller (Martha) of Columbia, KY, James Harmon (Deb) of Stoney Point, NC, Ryan Fuller (Traci) of Columbia, KY, Dusty Bowers (Hollie) of Hiddenite, NC and Angie Lacy (Dale Snyder) of Columbia, KY; 23 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; nine siblings Virginia Shea (Mike, Linda Roberts, Vernon Harmon, Teresa Woodson (Danny), Terry Cosby, Mary Cosby, Leeann Jones (Jack), Lexi Harmon, Jody Harmon and Willie Harmon; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by two siblings Lori Ann Harmon and Vincent Wade Harmon.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Kessinger Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday after 10:00am at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Bryan Roberts and Bro. Billy Hewitt will be officiating and pallbearers will be Sean Sommer, Jordan Ford, Jacob Bryant, Jonathan Ford, Ryan Ratliff and Nathan Fuller.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral will be live-streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook Page at 2:00pm Thursday.