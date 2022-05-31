Marilyn Jean Woodrum, 78, of Columbia, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Russell, KS on October 11, 1943 to the late George Harvey Penwell and Velma May Elwick Payne. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Carl Payne, and a son, Blaine Aaron Crismon.

Marilyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, active with the church’s Relief Society and served as the church librarian. She loved to sing church hymns and she sang in the choir at church. She served as Conductress for the V. F. W. Post 6097 Auxiliary from 2019 to 2022.

She retired after 27 years in the California school system as a Special Education Assistant Teacher. She was a true American patriot that enjoyed doing genealogy work with her husband for all of her family. She was a loving little wife that loved to bake breads, cakes and all other desserts and she liked listening to 50’s music, watching figure ice skating and gymnastics.

She had a big heart when it came to wayward kittens. She would bring them in, feed and care for them and when ready she would get their shots, neutered and spade. Then look for a “forever indoor” home for them.

She was an inspiration to many through her battles with cancer and helped many though their own struggles.

Survivors include her husband Robin Woodrum of Columbia; son Eric John Christiansen (Ting Ting Zhang) and their children Ling Yu and Michael John, all of California; a sister Portia May Penwell of Texas; a step-son Joshua Michael Tomlinson (Breanne) and their children, Alexia Merigh, Braylee Isabelle, Landon Joshua and Jaydon Skyler.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Cane Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. President Derek Kotter will be officiating.