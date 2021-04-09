Marshall Bloyd, age 79, of Russell Springs, passed away Thursday, April 08 2021 at his residence.

He was born on Monday, June 23 1941, in Russell Springs.

He was the son of: Exzona Blakey Bloyd and J.P. Bloyd, both of whom who preceded him in death.

Survivors also include: Heide Bloyd of Russell Springs, wife; and one daughter, Stefanie Bloyd, of Huntsville AL; five sisters: Faetta Hill, of Jamestown; Martenia Cundiff, spouse Paul, of Jamestown; Meshale Haynes, spouse Jerry, of Lexington; Tamara Roller, of Kingsport TN; and Mavis Wooldridge, spouse Clyde, of Russell Springs; seven brothers: Lanier Bloyd, of Russell Springs; Norvil Gene Bloyd , spouse Barbara, of Russell Springs; Jarvis Bloyd, spouse Becky, of Russell Springs; Akalas Bloyd, of Russell Springs; Manford Bloyd, spouse Barbara, of Russell Springs; Oler Bloyd, spouse Tonya, of Russell Springs; and Ronnie Bloyd, spouse Margaret, of Columbia. He is also survived by one grandson, Trayce Bloyd; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He retired from the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also a former employee of Fruit of the Loom. Military Honors will be presented by Russell County Honor Guard.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Blakey Cemetery, Hwy 619, Jamestown.

Officiating: Bro. Johnny Blakey

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.