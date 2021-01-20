Martin Lewis Bryant, Sr., 78, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence. Born in Adair County, KY he was the son of the late Ruel and Myrtie McGaha Bryant.

Mr. Bryant was an Electrician and Maintenance Supervisor for Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Clair Convent for 30 years in Cincinnati, OH. He loved his dog, gardening and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Mary Dixon Bryant of Columbia, KY; five children Carol Doll (Terry) of Illinois, Martin Bryant, Jr of Columbia, KY, Anita Bryant of Cincinnati, OH, Amy Phillips (Garvin) of Columbia, KY and Michael Scott Bryant of Columbia, KY; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, January 22, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bear Wallow Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Friday at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at 2:00pm Friday on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook Page.