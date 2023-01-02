Adair County Community Voice

Milton Lewis, Jr.

Milton Lewis, Jr., 78, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 9:05 P.M. at his home.

He was born September 2, 1944, in Manchester, Kentucky, to the late Milton and Carrie Parks Lewis.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Lewis.

He was a member of Ely Lodge F&AM 424 and retired from  Ford Motor Company.

Survivors include:

His wife – Charlotte Feltner Lewis of Columbia

Two sons – Sammy Lewis and Dan Lewis both of Ohio

One step-daughter – Shannon Blair of London

Three sisters – Joy Perry of Manchester, Shelia White and Rita Harris both of London

Four grandchildren – Andrew, Mason and David Lewis, Brooklyn Blair

Several other relatives and friends

Mr. Lewis requested Cremation and no services are planned.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements