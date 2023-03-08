Nancy Lee Hamlett, 74, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia. She was born in Columbia on Jan. 13, 1949, to the late Simpson and Pauline Moss Reliford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Porter Hamlett.

Mrs. Hamlett was a member of the Trinity Church and enjoyed flower gardening and spending time wither her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Hamlett of Columbia; a brother, Todd Reliford (Rhonda) of Columbia; a nephew, Chris Reliford (Dawn) of Columbia; a sister-in-law, Luzena Hamlett of Columbia; special friends Greg Blair and Stephen Beck and several other nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and will continue Friday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Stanley Watson will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Richard Hamlett, Mike Sullivan, Travis Kimbler, Jamie Cowan, Skylar Hare, and Timmy Gripshover.