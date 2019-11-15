Naomi Mae Cave, 81, of Columbia died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia. Born in Adair County, KY she was the daughter of the late Walter Gray and Lou Vina Holt Overstreet and wife of the late Wyatte Cave.

Mrs. Cave was of the Christian faith and loved cooking, vegetable gardening and fishing.

Survivors include three children Debra Clark (Larry), Joyce Sneed (Marshall) and Steve Cave (Misty) all of Columbia; 3 grandchildren Macey Cave, Tina Wells and Ryan Sneed; three great-grandchildren Greyson Riggins, Skylar Riggins and Kaylee Sneed; two great great-grandchildren Brayton and Zayleigh Riggins; three siblings Buddy Overstreet (Virginia) of Franklin, IN, Earl Overstreet (Mary) of Greenwood, IN and Brenda Gieb of Cane Valley, KY; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four siblings Russell, Charles and Kenneth Overstreet and Eva Ross.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with entombment in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and will continue on Monday morning until time for the funeral.