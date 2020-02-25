Patricia Edna Bean, 78, of Glensfork, KY died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born in Portland, CT she was the daughter of the late Abel Alexander and Edna Almira Slade Jacocks and wife of the late Arthur Leslie Bean.

Mrs. Bean loved vegetable gardening, riding horses and growing flowers.

Survivors include eight children Scott Lisle (Darlene), Wayne Bean (Bethanne), Jodi Irvin (Mike), Roy Bean (Tammy), Wendy Reichwagen (Hans), Jeffrey Bean, Tricia Gossett (Josh) and Melissa Townsend (Sean); 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Eric Lisle, a grandson Sean Michael Lisle and a sister Ruth Vuksinic and her husband David.

Mrs. Bean chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.