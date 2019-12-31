Patricia Kaye Burton, 57, of Columbia died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY. Born in Columbia, KY she was the daughter of the late Robert Mitchell and Estelle Marie Corbin Ford and wife of the late James Marshall Burton. Mrs. Burton was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter Amanda Pepper of Columbia; two grandchildren Tevin and Camdon Harvey; a step daughter Renee’ Handy; two step grandchildren Julie Franklin and Roberto Ramirez; nine siblings Lorena Smith, Sheila White (Barry), Darlene Lawhorn, Ronald Ford, Janet Foster, Teresa Wilson, James Ford, Linda Hutchison and Debra Taylor (Steve) all of Columbia; two sisters-in-law Diane and Cindy Ford and a brother-in-law Jimmy Greer; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by six siblings Charles Ford, Billy Ford, Donnie Ford, Gary Ford, Mary Helm and Betty Greer and her maternal grandparents Ambrose and Pearl Corbin.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue Saturday morning until time for the service.

Bro. David Coffey will be officiating and pallbearers will be Michael Burton, Troy Ford, Jayson Ford, Stephen Burton, Jerry Ford, Stevie Foster, Mark Foster and Rodney Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Jr. Ford, Josh Ford, Tevin Harvey and Camdon Harvey.