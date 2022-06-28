Paula Lewis Baker of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Tom Paul Lewis and Mary Sue Hill Lewis, was born on Friday, May 2, 1930 in Columbia, Kentucky and departed this life on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Green Hill Rehab and Care Center. She was 92 years, one month, and 23 days of age.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ, and was a member of South Greensburg Baptist Church. Mrs. Baker was a retired Nursing Assistant from Green Hill Rehab and Care Center, and she also worked in the Dietary Department at Jane Todd Crawford Hospital.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Sonny Baker on December 9, 2017 having united in marriage on December 19, 1954.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Gene Autry and Christine Baker of Lexington; a daughter and son-in-law: Pam and Steve Gupton of Greensburg; a brother: Harris Lewis of Adair County; four grandchildren: Matthew Baker of Lexington, Courtney and Terry Burke of Los Angeles, Bret Baker of Lexington, and Josh and Brook Gupton of Greensburg; one great-grandchild: Lexi Gupton of Greensburg.

She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters: Catherine Stotts, Euna Sullivan, Willowmearl Shelton, Nadine Baker, Geneva Morrison, Ralph Lewis, Mac Lewis, and Coleman Lewis.

The Funeral services for Paula Lewis Baker will be conducted at 11 a.m. CST, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home with burial to follow at Tarters Chapel Cemetery in Adair County. Bro. Rocky Morrison officiating.

Visitation is requested from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday and after 7 a.m., Wednesday until time of the funeral service.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take form of donations to the Tarters Chapel Cemetery Fund, which can be made at the funeral home.

For online condolences: www.cowherdandparrott.com or facebook.

Pallbearers are Bret Baker, Matt Baker, Benny Clay Sullivan, Josh Gupton, Steve Gupton, and Autry Baker.