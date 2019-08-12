Peggy Ann Furkin, 66, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. Born in Sparksville, KY she was the daughter of the late Hansel and Rosa Gladys Hill Loy. She was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include three brothers Raymond Loy (Brenda Sue), Freddie Loy and Harold Loy (Dorothy) all of Columbia, KY and several other friends and relatives. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two children Darren Wayne Furkin and Tabatha Furkin.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. John Campbell officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 9:00am at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Harvey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.