Phillip Albert Rinke, 85, passed away peacefully at Covenant Care Sacred Heart in Pensacola, FL after a lengthy battle with heart and kidney failure.

Lovingly known as Phil, Dad, and Papaw, he was a most cherished husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, dear friend to many, and devoted follower of Christ. Phil was born on September 25, 1937, in Little Rock, AR. He grew up in Little Rock, AR and after high school he served in the National Guard for several years. He was always one to take on a new adventure throughout his life and moved his family to southern California in 1965. He went to work for an engineering company specializing in pollution control and quickly moved up the corporate ladder. A few years later, he partnered with a fellow engineer in a start-up company as the national sales manager and built a very successful pollution control equipment company. When the company sold, Phil continued his role as national sales manager until he retired at 75. In this role, he was able to choose where to live and in 1981 decided to return to his roots in Little Rock, AR. He then met his soulmate and love of his life, Barbara, and moved to Hot Springs, AR where they enjoyed life to the fullest becoming very involved in their church community. Throughout his life, he played as hard as he worked, whether it be camping, boating, water or snow skiing, snowmobiling, dirt bike riding, golfing, playing pickle ball, or touring the country he loved in one of he and Barbara’s several motor homes. Always extremely dedicated to whatever he did, Phil was a hard worker and extremely devoted to his family and faith. He had uncompromising values and integrity. He was so young at heart, loved by many for his infectious grin and love of laughter. Phil treated everybody with kindness and respect. He will be missed dearly by many friends, his family, and especially his loving wife who took exceptional care of him the last 4 years. We know you are restored and in your saviors’ arms.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Bruno Albert Rinke and Callie Mae Phillips Rinke; as well as his sister, Caroline Rose Rinke Clay.

He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Barbara Rinke; children, Teri (Dave) Freiwald, Robert (Abby) Rinke, and Leslie Wilson; grandchildren, Lauren (Bobby) Meeks, Lane Freiwald, Amanda (Seth) Pinkerton, Rhys Phillip (Mackenzie) Rinke, and Bailey Rinke (David); great-grands, Kylie, Kash, Emma Rhys, Ryann, and Rowan; as well as niece, Beth (Randy) Allison and nephew, Larry (Crystal) Clay; as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Caruth Village Funeral Home, 4623 N. Hwy 7, Hot Springs Village, AR. Graveside Service will be held 10:00am Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Haven Hill Cemetery, Hwy 206, Columbia, KY 42728.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Wish Program at Covenant Hospice Foundation, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is In charge of local arrangements.