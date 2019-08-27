Prenith Burton, 86, of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Adair County, he was the son of the late Johnny Burton and Delia McQuary Burton. Mr. Burton was a pipe fitter for 40 years with Louisville Gas and Electric retiring in 1991. He attended the Glasgow First Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Perkins Burton; 2 sons, Mike Burton (Freda) of Mt. Washington and Ricky Burton (Cathy) of Louisville; 2 daughters, Debbie Kayrouz (Gary) and Brenda Shirk (Loren) of Louisville; a step-daughter, Deborah Shackleford (Jim) of Lexington; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Philip Burton of Columbia; 4 sisters, Katherine Burton of Columbia, Marjorie McKenzie of Louisville, Barbara Churchill of California and Georgia Mings of Campbellsville. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thelbert Burton and a sister, Betty Sneed.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 28th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until time for the service.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.