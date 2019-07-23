Raymond Vernon Greb, 89 of Columbia, Kentucky passed away July 17, 2019 at his home. He was born April 25,m 1930 to the late Herman and Mary Greb.

Raymond served in the US Army. He spent most of his career welding and selling acetylene products. He always enjoyed reading a good book, watching old movies and especially Frances & Friends.

Raymond was preceded in passing by his parents, Herman and Mary Greb, and his siblings, Marjorie, Herman, James and Robert.

He is survived by his siblings, Thomas Greb of Columbia, KY , Mary Louise from Augusta, Ga, Norma Jean from Daytona, FL and nieces and nephews

Funeral service Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Flanner-Buchanan Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana

Burial in the Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.