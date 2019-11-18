Ricky Daryl Huckaby, Jr., 41, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Adair County.

He was born October 23, 1978 and was currently the Administrator at the Adair County Regional Jail. He was preceded by his father, Ricky Daryl Huckaby on June 24, 2019 and by his grandparents, Hobert and Juanita Huckaby and Felton and Doris Fudge.

Survivors include:

His mother – Brenda Fudge Huckaby of Columbia

One son – Jackson Chance Huckaby of Russell Springs

One step-daughter – Madison Grant of Russell Springs

One brother – Jesse Chance Huckaby of Columbia

Several aunts, uncles and friends

Funeral service – Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jessie Hagan officiating

Burial in Harrod’s Fork Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Roger Huckaby, Rodney Huckaby, Dustin Huckaby, Matt Fudge, Nick Fudge, Chris Popplewell, Josh Dart, Brent Terry, Kenny Wimsatt & Ronald Robertson

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

