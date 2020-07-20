Roy Turner

Roy Lee Turner, 68, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab in Glasgow.

He was born April 8, 1952 in Adair County to the late Robert & Lillie Rooks Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Turner. Roy was self-employed and a former chef in Jamestown, Kentucky.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter – Kimberly Wise & her husband Michael of Lebanon

Three Grandchildren – Nick McGaha, Tyler McGaha & his wife Alex, Autumn McGaha all of Columbia

Four Great-Grandchildren – Bennett McGaha, Kynlee Derman, Willow McGaha & Adalyn McGuffin

Three Brothers – Raymond Turner & Lewis Turner both of Edinburgh, IN & Jimmy Turner of Russell Springs

Three Sisters – Ida Hribar of Ohio, Estel Blankenship & Callie Jeffries both of Louisville

Several other relatives & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Dunbar officiating

Burial in Lander Bryant Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Nick McGaha, Tyler McGaha, Terry McGuffin, Michael Wise, Jamian Bailey & Jamie Blankenship

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

