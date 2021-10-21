Ruby Hadley, 64, of Columbia, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia. She was born in Adair County on April 27, 1957 to the late Dewey and Jewell Shearer Hadley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Buel Hadley.

Ms. Hadley was of the Christian faith. She was an animal lover and enjoyed being outdoors and flower gardening.

Survivors include her sister-in-law Janette Hadley of Columbia, KY; a nephew, Jeff Hadley of Columbia; a niece, Cheryl Hadley Ramirez (Mag) of Joliet, TN; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.