Ruby Keltner 93, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:40 A.M. at Summit Manor Health & Rehab.

She was born December 2, 1925, in Clay County, Kentucky to the late John and Ollie Brown Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Keltner on September 20, 2006. She was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church and a retired Educator from the Adair County School System after 30 years of teaching.

Survivors include:

Her daughter & son-in-law – Sandra & Chris Watts of Columbia

Four grandchildren – Donna (Jody) Hammond, Wes (Jodie) Stephens, Allan (Rachel) Watts, Andy Watts

Ten great-grandchildren – Jasmine (Adam) Humphress, Kennedy & Colin Stephens, Molly, Braden, Brody, Belle, Drew, Gabe & Ethan Watts

One great-great grandchild – Easton Humphress

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Robert E. Hoffman officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations to Columbia United Methodist Church or Gideon Bibles would be appreciated. These can be made at the funeral home

Casket Bearers: Wes Stephens, Jody Hammond, Adam Humphress, Colin Stephens, Allan Watts, Doug Cowan

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

