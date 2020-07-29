Russell County man arrested for hit and run in Adair County

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on Millerfield Road on Tuesday, July 28. Upon arrival, it was discovered the operator of one of the vehicles involved had left the scene of the accident.

A preliminary investigation determined Nathanial Martin, 31, of Russell Springs was traveling south in a 2000 Ford Van. Martin’s vehicle traveled over the centerline and struck a 2013 Lincoln operated by Melinda Alexander, 36, of Columbia.

After the collision, Martin left the scene on foot, but was seen being picked up by someone passing by.

Based on witness information, Deputy Derek Padgett and Trooper Dean Lunz went to an address on Little Cake Road. Officer’s obtained more information and a possible location of Martin.

Martin was located in the Knifley community of Adair County and placed under arrest and faces numerous charges stemming from leaving the scene of a accident.

Alcohol was the determined factor in the collision and Martin faces additional charges of operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 or greater – 2nd offense, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense, no registration plates and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

Martin was lodged in Adair County Regional Jail. Adair County EMS and Kentucky State Police assisted the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

Deputy Derek Padgett will continue the investigation.