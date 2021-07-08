Sammy DeWayne King, 71, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Harrison Avenue in Central City on September 15, 1949, the son of Elentrial King and Sally Kate Morgan King.

He was a UMWA coal miner working for Peabody and Island Creek Mines, and he retired from the TVA Paradise Steam Plant where he worked in operations. He was a Vietnam era Army veteran, attaining the rank of sergeant.

He was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Central City, and he was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge #673 in Central City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Bobby King, Ernest Ray King, and Roger Arnold.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pamela Kaye Knight King of Columbia; a daughter, Brandi Brooks of Central City; a son, Chance D. King of Beattyville; three grandchildren, Samantha Dennel, Robert Eversole, Grady King; eight great grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter, Jaden, Trinity, Raelynn, Kylee, Maryella, Jaxton; one sister, Gennie (John Crymes) Tapp of Bald Knob, AR; two brothers, Billy (Donna) King of McHenry; and Jimmy (Regina) Arnold of Central City.

Masonic services will be held on Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with military honors to follow.

Friends may call from 5-6 p.m. on July 9 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.

