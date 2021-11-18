Samuel Nell Brockman, age 79, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, November 15 2021 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home.

He was born on Thursday, September 24 1942, in Columbia.

He was the son of: Lois Harmon Brockman, who has preceded him in death; and Owen Brockman, who has preceded him in death.

Survivors include: sister Exie West, of Russell Springs.

He was a retired farmer and a member of Free Union Separate Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Bunch, Silas Brockman, Carlos and Elsie Brockman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 18 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 18 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Free Union Cemetery, Columbia. Officiating will be Bro. Bill Mullins

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.