Shelby Jean Rigney, 82, of Shelbyville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, the 22nd day of December, 2020. Born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Lucian and Dorothy Marie Moss Harper of Columbia, KY. As the spouse of a Federal employee for over 20 years, she raised two children and managed a household that frequently relocated across the country, then settled in the Greater Louisville area where she could be closer to family in Adair County, Louisville, and Shelbyville. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Throughout her life and wherever she lived, she always called Columbia, KY “home”. She loved to travel, read, sew and cross stitch. She is survived by her son, Bob Rigney; two grandchildren Abigail Rigney and Patrick Rigney; great-granddaughter Cedar VanParys Fortune; sister Peggy Ann Welch and brother James Walter Harper; nieces Tammy Kassem and Shamarie Harper; nephew Paul Harmon and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John David Rigney, Jr.

Committal services will be private. Interment will be in the Haven Hill Cemetery in Columbia. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or The Masonic Homes of Kentucky at giving@masonicky.com or in c/o Mission Advancement Office, Masonic Homes of Kentucky, 330 Masonic Home Dr., Masonic, KY 40041. Arrangements are under the direction of the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Columbia, KY and online condolences may be expressed at grissommartin.com.