Shirley Ann England, 83, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the University Of Kentucky Hospice Center in Lexington, KY. Born in Columbia, KY she was the daughter of the late Hollis Ray “Red” and Clarice Brockman Robertson.

Mrs. England was a member of the Columbia Christian Church and loved flower gardening.

Survivors include her husband Charles Edward England of Columbia; a daughter Beverly Ann England Brady of Columbia; a sister Brenda Bennett of Columbia; three brothers Howard Lewis Robertson, Jerry Robertson (Phyllis) and Michael Lynn Robertson (Thelma) all of Columbia, KY; a brother-in-law Dalton Coomer of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters Joyce Loy and her husband Don and Alma Faye Coomer; a brother-in-law Jimmy Bennett and a sister-in-law Netta Rose Robertson.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue Saturday morning until time for the service.