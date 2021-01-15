Terry Wayne Pelston, 65, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his residence. Born in Cumberland County he was the son of the late Carl and Elsie Ray Pelston. Mr. Pelston was a member of the Carrying the Torch Ministries.

Survivors include four siblings Louise Furkins (Paul Thorpe), Walter Pelston (Marie), Larry Pelston (Carolyn) and Ronnie Joe Pelston (Linda) all of Columbia, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by Six siblings Edith Gabehart, Ruby Bates, Myrtie Wooten, Sylvia Shively, Homer Pelston and Kenneth Pelston; two half-brothers and three half-sisters.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Coomer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Friday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Glen McInteer will be officiating and pallbearers will be Anthony Gabehart, Odell Wooten, Trevor Pelston, Tim Myers, Michael Furkins and Leroy Spencer.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.