Mayor of Columbia Pam Hoots gave an update on the Dairy Queen coming to the city and said that the restaurant will be a new, modern design.
“We have been notified that the design of the location will be ‘next gen’ and will be the first of this particular design in the United States,” said Hoots.
Plans are to break ground on the site in around two months pending approval of permits and other documentation.
Update on Dairy Queen coming to Columbia
