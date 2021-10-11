Vickie Lynn Anderson age 62 of Columbia, KY passed away on Saturday, October 09, 2021 at her home. Vickie was born on August 26, 1959 in Adair County, KY to Geneva Wilson Antle the late Rollin Clifton “Jimmy” Antle. She was a former housekeeper and homemaker.

Survivors Include: mother- Geneva Antle of Columbia, KY; daughters- Brandy Green and Amy Anderson, both of Columbia, KY; brother- Jack Antle of Columbia, KY; grandson- Isaac Green of Columbia, KY, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Columbia Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Casket bearers – Isaac Green, Michael Shemwell, Bobby Burton, Bobby Burton Jr, William Harrison and Glen Yates.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements