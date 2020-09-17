Victoria Jayne Leibeck-Owsley, 31, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her residence. Born in Orlando, FL she is the daughter of Barbara Deniston of Columbia, KY and Jon Leibeck (Dinah) of Campbellsville, KY.

Mrs. Leibeck-Owsley was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Glasgow, KY. She was an English and AP Language Teacher at Adair County High School and Academic Team Coach for the Adair County Middle School and Assistant Coach for the Adair County High School. She was also a member of the KEA Teachers Union.

Victoria was named a Kentucky Colonel and was inducted into the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition Hall of Fame. She was a Jeopardy Season 35 Teachers Tournament participant and she was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year for the Kentucky Council of Teachers of English. She enjoyed writing, reading, music festivals, her cats, being outdoors especially at the beach and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Sean Owsley of Columbia; a brother Jake Leibeck of Lexington; maternal grandmother Patricia Deniston of Pennsylvania; her aunts and uncles Betsy and Gary Fausnaugh of Gradyville, KY, Dale and Patricia Deniston of Colorado, Ruth and Pete Hessert of Delaware and Paul Miller of Florida; cousins Logan Fausnaugh, Garrett Fausnaugh and Holly Ebert (Shaun) and several other friends, relatives and students that she loved dearly.

Mrs. Leibeck-Owsley chose cremation and a celebration of life service will be announced later. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Adair County High School Academic Team.