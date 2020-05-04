Virginia Lee Rowe, 81, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 9:10 A.M. at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born August 10, 1938, in Metcalfe County, to the late Bill and Opal Dixon Dile, the widow of Elva Rowe and worked for years at the old Circle R Restaurant and later for Brown’s Country Store. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Morgan.

Survivors include:

Her children – Marty Morgan of Columbia, Marcella Morgan of Columbia, Larry Morgan of Columbia, Pat Baxter of Maryland, Lisa Walkup of Columbia

Two brothers – Ricky Dile of Columbia & Jimmy Dile of Bowling Green

11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendation and in compliance with the CDC, all services were private with burial in Bearwallow Cemetery. For friends wanting to share in the celebration of Virginia’s life, the service was recorded and uploaded for viewing on our website.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

