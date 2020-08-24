Weldon Keltner, 83, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 17, 1937, in Adair County, to the late Davis L. and Gladys Scott Keltner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Keltner, two brothers and three sisters, William and Linus Keltner, Irene Peters, Esther Brock, Myrtle Richards.

He was a retired farmer.

Survivors include:

His wife of 64 years – Lois Lorene Perkins Keltner of Columbia

Two sons – Steven Dale Keltner (Rhonda) and Roy Michael Keltner (Rita) all of Columbia

Three daughters – Anita Brown (Raymond) of Campbellsville, Julie Stephens (Marvin Neal) and Melissa Keith (Clay) all of Columbia

One brother – Joseph Keltner (Sandra) of Campbellsville

One sister – Josephine Rigney of Louisville

12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Lowry and Billy Beard officiating

Burial in Free Union Cemetery

Casket Bearers – David Brown, Brandon Keltner, Dylon Keith, Chris Brown, Darrin Keltner, Jason Coomer, Anthony Keith, Cody Brown, Johnny Keith

Honorary – Clay Keith, Raymond Brown, Marvin Neal, Garron Keltner

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com