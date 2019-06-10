Mr. William Allen “Billy” Rice of Campbellsville passed from this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. Born on October 28, 1975, he was 43 years, 7 months, and 7 days of age. He was the assistant manager at Mannsville Tire and a faithful attendee of Mannsville United Methodist Church.

Billy’s physically large heart manifested itself in selfless acts of kindness toward all. He loved talking, and crowded get-togethers were a favorite pastime. His fun-loving yet sincere spirit made him easily approachable to people from all walks of life, and he valued each friendship.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

His wife: Amanda (Sidebottom) Rice of Campbellsville,

Two children: Austin Cox, and Lydia Sidebottom and fiancé Travis Walden, all of Campbellsville,

His father: William David Rice and wife Belinda of Columbia,

Stepparents: Sam Cox and wife Yvonne of Campbellsville,

A grandmother: Jacqueline Bricker of Columbia,

Two sisters: Megan Yancey and husband Josh of Campbellsville, and Jo Allison Rice of Campbellsville,

Two grandchildren: Annabelle and Drake Walden,

His mother-in-law: Midge Hunt of Campbellsville,

A brother-in-law: Derek Sidebottom and wife Nickie of Lebanon,

A nephew: Xavier Cato of Columbia,

And a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann (Bricker) Cox, in 1999.

There will be a funeral service to honor Billy’s life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM EST (1:00 PM CST) in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville. Bro. John Hall will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3878 Old Greensburg Rd, Campbellsville, KY

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8, after 5:00 PM EST (4:00 PM CST).

Two of the things Billy was passionate about were his church and animals in need. Therefore, please consider memorials in the form of donations to the Taylor County “All Species Volunteer” or the Mannsville United Methodist Church. Those can be made in person at the funeral home.