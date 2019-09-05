William “David” Loy, 74 Born May 9, 1945 in Fairplay, KY, son of the late Robert Elmer and Nola Brummett Loy, passed away peacefully Sept. 3, 2019 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Moss) Loy of LaGrange

Two children Tisha Lay (Scott), Joshua Loy (Ami);

Four Grandchildren, Shannah and Ethan Lay, and Jonathan and June Loy;

Two brothers Sam (Geneva) and Joe Frank and numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Kathleen Buchanan, Evalee Churchill, Sophia Wheelock and Vickie Green and five brothers, Dellous Loy, Junior Loy, Clifton Loy, Johnny Loy & Wesley Loy.

David’s career took him to Michigan, King-Seely Corp., New Mexico working atop oil rigs, operating heavy equipment on the construction of KY Green River Reservoir and building the Gene Snyder freeway. He retired from Ford KY Truck Plant in 2001 after 32 years of service.

After retirement, David & Linda became “Snowbirds” in Florida, where he became everyone’s favorite neighbor and he could finally fish as much as he wanted, even once pulling a 12 ft. gator out of his dock.

David was happiest in the woods digging ginseng. He grew BIG gardens, enjoyed fishing, hunting and LOVED to travel. He was best known for practical jokes, telling tall-tales and his generosity to those he knew, and didn’t know, alike.

Visitation at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in La Grange on Friday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Graveside service Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Loy Cemetery on Loy Cemetery Road in Fairplay. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.