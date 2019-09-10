William Thomas “Tom” Tonge, 81, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:52 A.M. at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born June 1, 1938, in Springfield, Kentucky, of the Catholic faith and a farmer.

Survivors include:

Special Family – Stacey Hatcher Wilson, who was his caretaker, Wayne & Thelma Hatcher, Julie Hatcher, Chelsea Hatcher & Emily Overstreet all of Columbia

Funeral service – Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Henson officiating

Burial in the Hatcher Family Cemetery

Visitation after 9:00 A.M. Thursday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

