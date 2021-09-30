David Randall Redman, 69, of the Sano community of Adair County died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia. He was born on January 30, 1952 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Hoover and Betty Jo Tarter Redman.

Survivors include two children, Pamela Redman of Indianapolis, IN and Charlie Redman of Holiday, FL; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; four siblings, Debbie Johnson, Rebecca Sanders, Lori Dye and Joseph Redman.

Mr. Redman chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.