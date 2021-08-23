Gary Sneed, 74, of Columbia, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Curtis and Elsie Mae Brown, and a son, Jon Curtis Sneed.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam, and retired from Scotty’s Construction.

Gary married Mildred Harmon Sneed on January 27, 1969, who survives of Columbia. He is also survived by several other relatives and friends.

Gary chose cremation and no services are planned.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements